Three factors highlighted as Liverpool primed to break pre-tax profit record

Liverpool look all set to break the €100million (£88.2million) pre-tax profits barrier when their accounts are published in March.

The existing record is held by Leicester City, who made an £80million profit (£92.5 million before tax) the season after they won the Premier League title, but the Reds are on course to top that and reach £100million largely due to three factors

UEFA’s club licensing benchmarking report has forecast that Liverpool will post a new record high of €100million-plus when they publish their 2017-18 accounts, which would be a world record for a football club.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, who are currently at the summit of the Premier League and four points ahead of closest title rivals Manchester City, have seen their income has been boosted by three important factors.

Firstly, the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £142million in January last year.

Secondly, their run to the Champions League final last May is understood to have earned them €81.3million (£71.7million) – twice as much as Manchester United and £14million more than Chelsea.

While, the Premier League’s TV deal makes up the third factor. The existing deal runs from 2016 to the end of this season and has been worth a minimum £100million to every club, with the league winners able to earn up to £160million.

The Premier League clubs have €1.8billion (£1.6 billion) more TV money than they did 10 years ago.

UEFA has actually dropped a heavy hint that the Merseysiders have broken the Foxes’ record.

As pointed out by Inside World Football, hidden away in its latest European club benchmarking report was the following sentence: “UEFA Champions League prize money of €82m drove Leicester City FC to the highest net profit in history in FY2017 (€98m), beating the previous record of €78m set by Tottenham Hotspur FC in FY2014 (with Liverpool FC set to break that record again in FY2018).”