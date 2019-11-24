Arsenal have started the process of identifying a replacement for under-fire manager Unai Emery, with three names linked with the job.

The pressure has increased following Saturday’s 2-2 home draw against Southampton – who are second bottom in the Premier League.

Alexandre Lacazette’s injury time leveller saved Arsenal’s from an embarrassing loss – but it didn’t prevent a chorus of boos from the Gunners fans on the final whistle.

The club’s hierarchy are prepared to give Emery longer to prove he can transform Arsenal’s fortunes – but the process of identifying Emery’s long-term replacement has started, according to the Daily Mail.

Max Allegri has his admirers at the Emirates, while Mikel Arteta, who was close to replacing Arsene Wenger at the helm before Emery was given the job, has again been linked to a return to the Emirates.

This weekend, former Juventus boss Allegri has been strongly linked with Napoli with Carlo Ancelotti under increasing pressure at the Stadio San Paolo.

Mauricio Pochettino, sacked by arch-rivals Tottenham last week, is well liked by key members of the Arsenal board – but the prospect of the Argentine agreeing to replace Emery given his connections to Spurs seems unlikely.

Arsenal are aware attracting their preferred candidates will prove difficult mid-season, with that in mind a double-act of ex-players Freddie Ljungberg and Steve Bould – both already coaching at the club – would be considered a short-term solution.