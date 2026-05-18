THREE leaving Real Madrid after Jose Mourinho hired as Kylian Mbappe decision reached

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed three major names are leaving Real Madrid and won’t be coached by incoming manager Jose Mourinho, while two reports have confirmed a stunning decision regarding the future of Kylian Mbappe.

Mourinho is back at Real Madrid for a second spell, with the Portuguese’s return given Fabrizio Romano’s signature ‘here we go’ confirmation on Monday morning.

The 63-year-old will sign an initial two-year deal, according to the reporter, and the hope in the Spanish capital is Mourinho can restore order and instil discipline in a squad crammed full of overhyped underperformers who can’t keep themselves out of trouble.

However, transfer guru Romano has now confirmed Mourinho’s task won’t be made any easier by the triple exit of three senior Real stars, none of which are troublemakers.

Reporting on his YouTube channel, Romano declared captain Dani Carvajal, centre-back David Alaba, and midfielder Dani Ceballos are all leaving at season’s end.

Carvajal and Alaba are departing via free agency, while Ceballos is contracted for another year, but is leaving too.

Ceballos came close to joining Marseille last summer and is a current target for Real Betis. Ajax are also an “option” according to Romano.

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What about Kylian Mbappe?

Speculation on the future of Kylian Mbappe is rife despite the French striker arguably being the best player in world football right now.

Mbappe has scored 41 goals this season to bring his tally for Real Madrid to 85 in just two years. However, clubs Mbappe plays for never win the Champions League and that is the only competition Real Madrid truly care about winning.

Furthermore, Mbappe recently threw interim boss, Alvaro Arbeloa, under the bus when claiming he was told he’s the fourth-choice striker at present. Arbeloa quickly refuted Mbappe’s claims, insisting he either lied or wilfully misinterpreted what he was actually told.

Mbappe’s curiously-timed social media posts have also come under the microscope, while The Athletic recently claimed he walked out of training after learning he’d been asked to train with a group of players who were expected to be substitutes for the match with Barcelona earlier this month.

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Noise around Mbappe has also reached fever pitch after a petition to get him out of the club surpassed 73 million signatures.

Mbappe has been jeered and whistled when playing at the Bernabeu, and The Athletic also claimed he has no interest in playing home games in what remains of this season.

With all of that in mind, reports from AS and L’Equipe now state Mbappe is no longer untouchable at Real Madrid and despite his megastar status and the fact he scores for fun, Real Madrid will listen to offers if suitable ones arrive.

A piece from our sister site, Football365, has looked into where Mbappe could go and ranked the Big Six in England by how likely they are to sign the frontman.

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