Three main names in the mix as West Ham continue to consider Julen Lopetegui replacements

West Ham have three main names on their shortlist to replace Julen Lopetegui as the pressure continues to mount on the Hammers boss, TEAMtalk can reveal.

West Ham have had a tough start to the season and are fighting to try and get their campaign going back in the right direction after a big summer spend, with the pressure very much on manager Lopetegui.

The board are considering his position and have been discussing potential candidates and have a shortlist drafted of coaches who can come in and take the club back into the European places.

TT understands that if West Ham suffer a heavy defeat against Newcastle the board may move to bring in someone new and the current manager will be sacked.

The club are ambitious and want to bring in a manager who plays attractive football and is in line with their ambitions. Their move for now Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim highlights their ambition and they will take a chance if they believe it’s the right man.

One name that has come up is Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola. The Cherries boss has been superb since his arrival and sources have stated he is being eyed up by a number of top sides.

West Ham is seen as a very attractive option for managers due to the size of the club and the squad that has been built. That attraction could be used to try and temp Iraola to move from his comforts at Bournemouth, who are very keen to hold onto their gaffer.

Other names include Graham Potter, the former Chelsea manager is ready to return and was looked at by the Hammers before they settled on Lopetegui.

Former Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is also one to watch. He is available after leaving the German giants and also ready to jump back in. Sources have been clear that he has been discussed and is in the running for the role.

The next two games are key for the Spanish coach but it is clear that the axe is swinging and that the club are now looking to replace the under-fire Lopetegui.

