Three more up for sale as ruthless Tottenham transformation continues

Three more Tottenham players have reportedly been told by the club that they are looking for transfer suitors this summer.

Juan Foyth, Danny Rose, Paulo Gazzaniga and Erik Lamela have all parted ways with the club since the end of last summer. And a report on The Athletic states that several more could follow, as Fabio Paratici looks to completely refresh Nuno Espirito Sancho’s first-team squad.

English trio Joe Hart, Harry Winks and Eric Dier are also expected to move on. But The Athletic claims that three more names have been added to the exit list.

The trio revealed is not exactly surprising, with Serge Aurier, Moussa Sissoko and Davinson Sanchez all tipped to pack their bags.

Aurier has had an up and down time in north London, but it’s mostly been the latter, while Sissoko has often been underused or played out of position. To that end, the France international is perhaps a touch unlucky.

As for Sanchez, the club’s former record signing has never fully established himself as a regular starter. The Colombian arguably played his best football in a back three when flanked by Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld. However, when he played in a four he often looked vulnerable to mistakes.

With yet more names set for the chopping block, Spurs continue to be linked with incomings.

Centre-back a huge position of need

Centre-back is arguably the biggest dilemma, with a deal for Bologna star Takehiro Tomiyasu said to be very close.

Atalanta’s Cristian Romero also remains a top target, although Daniel Levy will have to up his bid for the Argentine.

Paratici is also looking to sign a new striker, although that is not just down to Harry Kane wanting to leave.

Tottenham remain confident they keep the England talisman and are looking to take some pressure off him by bringing in another top No.9.

Southampton’s Danny Ings remains a top target and could be available for as little as £20m. Impressive Fiorentina frontman Dusan Vlahovic is also on Spurs’ radar, although he would cost significantly more.

A report even emerged on Friday that Tottenham were chasing Serie B striker Simy. The Crotone forward has consecutive seasons of more than 20 goals to his name. However, a step up to the Premier League may be a bit too much to ask.

But whatever happens over the next month before the window closes, Paratici and Tottenham look set for some major changes.

