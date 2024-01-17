Three more Tottenham exits confirmed as Postecoglou continues to break down his squad

Three more Tottenham players are on the move as Ange Postecoglou continues to shape his squad for the second half of the season.

Spurs have arguably been the most active club in the January transfer window so far, with Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin arriving and several players being shown the exit door – although not all of them permanently.

And two more have left on loan, with Brentford securing left-back Sergio Reguilon on a deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Manchester United but that deal was terminated by the Old Trafford club this month.

He joined Tottenham from Real Madrid in 2020 and spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid.

“This is a very good signing for us,” said Brentford manager Thomas Frank. “Sergio is a perfect fit for us.”

He added: “We’ve been talking for a while about how we need a good left-back, and we managed to get a very good left-back.

F”He fits what we want. He’s very offensive, has a very good cross and a very good left foot.

“He’s got the experience we need to complement the rest of the squad and he’s a good character.

“We need him, but I also think he needs us to show how good a footballer he is. I’m convinced that this will be a positive partnership.”

Reguilon, who made 12 appearances for United, could make his debut in Saturday’s Premier League match against Nottingham Forest – a game that will also see striker Ivan Toney return for the Bees.

Reguilon said: “I’m very happy, I think this is what I need now in this moment in my career.

“Thomas was key in this move, for me. I’m in a moment where I need to play consistently and I think this club can give me that. These six months, I will do everything for the team, but it’s also important for my future.

“The team has to re-focus in the Premier League, Ivan [Toney]’s back and I think we can do many things together.”

Tanganga bound for Millwall

Meanwhile, another Spurs defender, Japhet Tanganga is heading to the Championship for another loan stint at Millwall.

The 24-year-old is poised to return from a disastrous loan spell at Augsburg after failing to make a single appearance for the German club.

The versatile defender, who can play across the back four, is now set to link-up with the injury-hit Lions and could train with his new club as soon as Thursday.

Tanganga will be out of contract at Tottenham in the summer, although the club do have an option to extend his deal by a year.

Young midfielder Alfie Devine, meanwhile, has also secured a loan exit after joining Plymouth for the rest of the campaign.

