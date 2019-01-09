Three possible destinations revealed as Liverpool set to cancel Woodburn’s Sheffield United loan

Liverpool are set to recall Ben Woodburn from his disappointing loan spell at Sheffield United, before making a decision on his next step.

Woodburn has not featured for Sheffield United since November, having gone back to Liverpool for treatment on an injury, and according to Goal, the Welshman will not be returning to Bramall Lane once he regains full fitness.

The teenager has managed just 156 minutes of Championship action with the Blades, with just one of his seven league appearances coming from the starting lineup, and Liverpool are now set to reconsider the next move in his development.

A trio of fellow Championship clubs – namely Blackburn Rovers, Brentford and Hull City – have enquired about the option of taking Woodburn on loan for the rest of the season, with Jurgen Klopp still keen on the player as one for the future.

Woodburn became Liverpool’s youngest ever scorer when he netted in a 2016 EFL Cup game against Leeds United at the age of 17.