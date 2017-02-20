Three Prem bosses ’emerge as leading Barcelona candidates’

Barcelona are keeping an eye on the Premier League while they look for a replacement for under-fire boss Luis Enrique, according to reports on Monday.

With Enrique’s position at the club looking increasingly unstable, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp have become the Catalan club’s top two targets, while Everton boss and former Barcelona star Ronald Koeman is also a candidate, according to claims in the Spanish media.

Barcelona endured a horror defeat to PSG in the Champions League last week losing 4-0, although the decision to replace Enrique has been over time, rather than in reaction to the embarrassing loss.

Pochettino continues to be linked with the Catalan club, despite the Argentine declaring he was ‘very happy’ at Tottenham.

The 44-year-old’s stock has continued to rise with successful managerial reigns at Espanyol, Southampton and Tottenham, which has seen Barca make him their top target this summer, according to the Daily Express.

Despite Pochettino playing for and managing Barca’s neighbours Espanyol, they believe the pull of managing one the biggest clubs in the world would be enough to tempt the Argentine to the club.

However, if Pochettino can’t be lured to the Nou Camp, Barca chiefs are ‘equally as keen’ to replace Enrique with Liverpool’s Klopp.

The German is held in high esteem by the Spanish club after his successful tenure at Borussia Dortmund, while Klopp is said to be a huge fan of the Barcelona football philosophy, taking his Liverpool side to watch their Champions League game against Borussia Monchengladbach in December.

Liverpool will be hoping their manager will be at Anfield at the start of next season, though, with Klopp the forefront of their long-term plan, giving the 49-year-old a six-year contract.

Merseyside rivals Everton will also be hoping to keep their current manager too, with Koeman also on the list of possible replacements.

The Dutchman enjoyed a six-year spell at Barcelona as a player in the early ’90s and the club has favoured past players when appointing managers, including Pep Guardiola, Johan Cruyff and current boss Luis Enrique.