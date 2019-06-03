Three Prem sides fail to meet €40m asking price for Porto hitman

A trio of Premier League clubs have fallen short in bids to sign Porto striker Moussa Marega, according to reports in Portugal.

Malian centre-forward Marega has attracted interest from England thanks to his strong scoring record over the past few seasons with Porto, with Correio Da Manha (via Sport Witness) naming West Ham United, Leicester City and Wolves as the clubs who want to bring him to the Premier League.

However, the Portuguese outlet claim that Porto are holding out for a fee near to his €40m release clause, as he still has two years left on his contract and they are under no pressure to sell. Any offers they have received from the English trio so far have not come close to their valuation of the 28-year-old.

West Ham are looking for a new striker due to the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez and Lucas Perez, while Brendan Rodgers is keen on the French-born forward, who hit six goals in the Champions League this season – a tally only bettered by Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

In addition, Wolves have strong links with Porto, having signed Ruben Neves and Willy Boly from there in 2017.