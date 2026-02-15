Thomas Frank on radar of THREE Premier League clubs despite brutal Tottenham axing

Thomas Frank may not have long to wait for a Premier League return, TEAMtalk understands, with the recently‑dismissed Tottenham boss already drawing interest from Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Fulham.

All three clubs have confirmed to us that Frank is firmly under consideration as they prepare for what could be a turbulent summer of managerial change.

Palace already know Oliver Glasner will depart at the end of the season, while Bournemouth and Fulham are braced for uncertainty with Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva both out of contract. Each club is carrying out its due diligence, but the message is consistent: Frank is a manager they admire and someone they are actively assessing.

What makes this particularly striking is how quickly Frank has re‑emerged as a coveted figure. Indeed, his stock has barely dipped despite his short spell at Tottenham, largely because of the body of work he built at Brentford — a project that transformed him from a respected coach into one of the most sought‑after managers in Europe.

Frank’s rise at Brentford was no overnight success. He inherited a club with a clear identity but limited resources, and elevated it with a blend of tactical intelligence, data‑driven decision‑making and an ability to improve players others had overlooked.

Under his guidance, Brentford became a model of sustainable Premier League progression: fearless in possession, relentless in their pressing, and tactically adaptable in a way that consistently unsettled bigger sides. His promotion campaign, followed by establishing Brentford as a stable top‑flight outfit, earned him widespread admiration across the continent.

Recruitment departments loved him because he maximised undervalued talent. Sporting directors loved him because he worked within structure, rather than against it. Players loved him because he made them better. And rival clubs took note. By the time Spurs came calling, Frank had already been on the long‑term lists of several Premier League and Bundesliga sides.

Even though his tenure at Tottenham ended abruptly, insiders insist it has done little to diminish his reputation.

Indeed, many within the game view the Spurs job as a uniquely volatile environment, and Frank’s broader track record still paints the picture of a coach capable of building culture, improving squads and delivering results above budget.

That is why Bournemouth, Palace and Fulham are circling now.

Each club sees a potential opening, each club knows the value of stability, and each club recognises that Frank — with his Premier League experience, developmental pedigree and proven ability to work within modern football structures — fits the profile of the next wave of top‑flight managers.

With interest already building and the summer carousel about to spin, the sense from multiple sources is that Frank’s return to the Premier League may come sooner rather than later.

