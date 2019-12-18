Emre Can has reportedly decided to leave Juventus – quite possibly as soon as January – with Manchester United continuing to be linked with a move for the former Liverpool midfielder.

Can has had to settle for a role on the fringes under Maurizio Sarri this season – a campaign that started on a sour note after he was left out of their Champions League squad.

The German international has been linked with a Premier League return, with Juventus reportedly prepared to offer him to Manchester United, and possibly to help sweeten a potential deal to re-sign Paul Pogba.

And after Can was again left on the sidelines for Sunday’s 3-1 win over Udinese, Goal claims the former Liverpool man is now a considerable step closer to the exit door.

As per the report, that’s because after Sami Khedira suffered an untimely injury, Can felt he would get his chance to stake a regular claim in central midfield. However, Sarri instead opted to play summer signing Adrien Rabiot with Rodrigo Bentancur, leaving the Germany international deciding that he now has no choice to consider asking to leave.

Furthermore, Can is also fearing a lack of playing time could cost him his place in Germany’s squad for the Euro 2020 finals, having featured in just seven games so far this season, with most of those appearances coming off the bench.

Furthermore, it is understood that the Italian coach’s ‘Sarriball’ methods are lost on Can, who has struggled to understand the tactical concepts put forward by the former Chelsea boss. As such, Goal claims it is highly likely that Juve will soon find themselves dealing with a transfer request from the player.

And with moves to United, PSG and even Borussia Dortmund rumoured to be on the cards, Can has done little to dampen rumours he could look to move on, saying earlier this season to il Corriere dello Sport: “I’m still a Juventus player.

“Obviously I’m not satisfied with my situation, but I’m keeping my foot on the accelerator and I give 100 percent in every training session.

“I’m trying to change my situation, no player is happy when they don’t play.

“That’s my situation in Turin right now and I’ll have to think about what makes the most sense to me over the winter.

“I certainly see myself in Turin, but the situation must change.”

Commenting on his exclusion from their Champions League squad, Can commented: “It was very shocking for me because last week I was told and promised something else. Yesterday I got a call from the coach, in which he told me in less than a minute and without explanation that I was not in the squad.

“I can not explain it, nobody has given me a reason until now. Me and my agent had talks with other clubs, Paris [Saint-Germain] as well. After discussions with Juventus, we decided to stay with the club. A condition was to play in the Champions League, and that was what I was promised.

“Yesterday it was said – one day after the transfer period ended – that I’m not in. It just makes me angry how they’ve dealt with me. I’ll deal with the consequences when I get back and talk to the club. I want, and I have, to play in the Champions League.”

There were reports earlier this week suggesting Can had been lined up for a potential move to PSG, with talk of a swap deal involving another Manchester United target sending an Argentine to Turin as part of the deal.

However, reports in the French media claims that’s unlikely as Can could be switching one similar situation with another, thanks to the fine form shown by Idrissa Gueye and Ander Herrera in the middle of the park for the Ligue 1 giants.

That would raise hopes of a potential return to the Premier League with United, though much might depend on the future of Pogba, with Wednesday’s papers claiming the Red Devils had made a firm decision on his future amid talk of a January exit.