Three reasons listed why Pogba’s £200m Man Utd exit is now in doubt

Paul Pogba’s proposed switch from Manchester United to Barcelona may collapse for three reasons, a report claims.

Fuel has been added to rumours of a rift in the United dressing room, with a report suggesting a split camp over Pogba’s behaviour.

Boss Jose Mourinho took the step to strip Paul Pogba of the vice-captaincy on Tuesday when he told the player but the Portuguese coach has insisted he doesn’t have to explain his decision.

Over the weekend, Pogba seemed to criticise Mourinho’s playing style as he urged the team to “attack” when playing at Old Trafford.

Barcelona are the club most seriously linked with a January bid to rescue Pogba from his Old Trafford nightmare.

According to Mundo Deportivo however, the Catalan side have gone cold on the 25-year-old for three reasons.

Firstly, they are put off by the £200m asking price that has reportedly been slapped on him by United, while the agent fees that would have to be paid to Mino Raiola as part of that are also an obstacle.

Finally, Pogba’s astronomical £250k-a-week wages have convinced the LaLiga giants to stay clear and avoid a January move.

