With Mikel Arteta and Edu needing to get creative in the transfer market this summer, we take a look at eight players Arsenal could look to sacrfice to generate some much-needed funds.

The Gunners will have to sell-to-buy this summer as the pandemic takes its toll on football around the world. All but a handful of clubs have found their finances badly hit – and Arsenal are certainly no different.

The club made a stand in January by allowing a number of high-profile names to exit the club. Mesut Ozil was the headline name to depart.

However, more are certain to leave Emirates Stadium with Arteta looking to streamline his squad even further.

With technical director Edu Gaspar spearheading all of the deals, our Connor Humm has compiled a list of eight names Arsenal could well look to offload this summer.

Eddie Nketiah

The 21-year-old has had a stop, start season and now the England Under 21s record goalscorer can hardly get a kick under Arteta. The forward has the English premium price tag which comes with anyone from a big club these days.

The club could make a decent amount of money off his sale to reinvest in the summer. Arsenal could command in the range of £20m – £25m similar to the fee Liverpool claimed from Rhian Brewster. Wolves are among those being linked.

Plenty think with a year left on his deal that Alexandre Lacazette should be the one to depart. I see it a lot and I disagree. I believe we should keep him and renew his deal. Good strikers are hard to come by. I can see him leaving but if it was up to me I wouldn’t sell!

Sead Kolasinac

The Bosnian is already out on loan in an attempt to trim the squad and save costs on wages. It would be a no-brainer for the club to offload the full-back on a permanent deal. He has no chance of dethroning Kieran Tierney at left-back; nor is he considered good enough to even play a back-up role.

Hector Bellerin

The longest-serving senior player left at the club is the right-back with 232 appearances to his name. He is still only 26-years-old which means Arsenal could command a sizeable fee.

The Spaniard has struggled more and more this season going both ways on the pitch, being exposed on multiple occasions.

Cedric has now arguably taken over first choice and with Calum Chambers also an option, it would make sense to cash in. Barcelona have always been linked especially with his Catalan heritage. Now that the La Liga side have elected Joan Laporta as president again it will likely see them return for Bellerin’s signature.

Willian

Willian magic doesn't surprise Arteta Mikel Arteta praises Willian's qualities in Arsenal's 3-0 win at Craven Cottage, while Scott Parker was frustrated with Fulham's 'weak' defending.

Despite a spike in his recent form, I still believe Arsenal need rid of the Brazilian winger. Not only is his presence reducing Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli’s game time, he’s also been well off below his best.

Indeed, the club should be focusing on the future and not ‘has beens’ in my book. Willian on huge wages also doesn’t help the club when they should be investing that money into better players.

Here, we’ve detailed in more reasons why the Brazilian has been a major let-down.

Mohamed Elneny

The Egyptian has been at the club for a number of years and when he returned from his loan at the start of the season it was as if he had a new lease of life. Even Paul Scholes branded him ‘like a new signing’.

But that has slowly trickled away as the year has gone on. It’s been six years and he has never drastically improved for a sustained period of time. With the club aiming for top four, Elneny certainly isn’t the level of quality required to achieve that.

With just a year left on his deal come the summer, any sort of fee for him would be a bonus and remove another bit of deadwood from the bulging wage bill.

Matteo Guendouzi

A player that splits opinion hugely. On his day, the young Frenchman has the quality to become a world beater.

However, rumblings about his attitude saw him shipped to the Bundesliga for a loan spell in the hopes of gaining much-needed experience and an opportunity to level his head.

Unfortunately, the Hertha Berlin manager Pál Dárdai recently described him as a ‘teenager still’. And that’s the last thing the club needs when he returns. Time to cash in and invest in a real partner for Thomas Partey in the heart of the Arsenal midfield.

Joe Willock

Another one that has recently gone out on loan but this time to fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle United in which he is playing for a very different side compared to his parent club.

The Magpies have been struggling badly of late and despite the Englishman scoring a few weeks back, it does seem like his time with the Gunners will be coming to an end once that loan expires.

The competition for the role of attacking No 10 has already been fierce between Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard. All said and done, you’ll find it hard to see him breaking in the team over these two.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Lucas Torreira

Finally, the forgotten man which is Lucas Torreira who is currently on loan in La Liga struggling for game time with Atletico Madrid having made just over 600 minutes of playing time in 21 appearances.

The Uruguayan has never been a poor player for the North Londoners. But with Thomas Partey coming in last summer it meant he needed to look for a new club. The money raised from his sale will likely be reinvested in the summer in other areas which is a huge positive.

By Connor Humm – follow him on Twitter