Real Madrid look to offload winger to free up space for Sanchez

Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez is reportedly closing in on a move to Real Madrid, although a Bernabeu star would have to be sold first for that to happen.

Manchester City remain keen on landing the Gunners star and are said to be preparing a fresh £50million offer for the forward in January, despite Arsene Wenger’s insistence that neither Sanchez or fellow contract rebel Mesut Ozil will be sold in the New Year.

However, Don Balon claims that Real are close to a deal for the 28-year-old but only if they sell attacker Lucas Vazquez – which would require main suitors Roma to reignite their interest in the player.

Vazquez featured quite heavily last season as Real won La Liga and the Champions League but has not been involved quite as much this time around and has been strongly tipped to make a move away from the Bernabeu.

Roma sporting director Monchi has revealed in the past his admiration for Vazquez, 26, but the Italian outfit will need to make a firm bid for Real to consider selling and then swooping for Sanchez as an alternative in January.

The one thing that could put a spanner in the works, however, is that Real boss Zinedine Zidane is not too keen on losing an important squad member halfway through the season – even if Sanchez arrives.