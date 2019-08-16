Adrian opens up on Liverpool move and why it’s best decision of his life

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has described his decision to move to Anfield as the “best decision I’ve taken in my life”.

The Spanish goalkeeper took the gamble to reject West Ham’s £60,000 a week contract extension offer in February, meaning he was left without a club heading into the new season.

An unnamed Spanish club had offered Adrian a £20,000 a week deal – an offer he was set to accept – before Liverpool sent a late SOS for his services.

And with Alisson suffering a calf injury against Norwich in the season-opener last Friday, Adrian has not looked back; the Spaniard saving the crucial fifth spot-kick as Liverpool won the European Super Cup with a shootout win over Chelsea.

Having already reflected on a crazy week, a more reflective Adrian has hailed the switch to Anfield as the best decision of his career.

“One month ago I was training by myself in Spain with my goalkeeper coach and friends helping me with the training,” the keeper said.

“Two weeks ago I really didn’t know who I was going to sign for, whether in Spain or another league. But Liverpool came to me and asked me. It’s the best decision I’ve taken in my life now.

“I knew the moment was going to come but obviously not as quick as it has. I’m really happy to be here and really proud for the players to help me from the beginning.

“They opened their arms to make me feel like a great friend. It was a magnificent night.”

Jurgen Klopp was among those who sprinted half the length of the pitch to celebrate the victory with Adrian who continued: “I was down on my knees and just waiting for the boys to come to me, the manager also, all jumping.

“I saw so many people that jumped onto me but it was a magnificent moment to remember all of my life.”

The 32-year-old revealed he had received a message from Alisson before the game: “Ali just texted me and said, ‘Good luck amigo’ and I responded, ‘Thank you very much.’

“It was very kind and I feel very comfortable working with him and I hope he recovers from the injury as soon as possible.

“A goalkeeper’s life is like this. We need to be ready for everything and I knew Alisson did great last season and with the national team.

“But I came here to fight with him [for a place] and to push him. It’s a healthy competition which is great for us both and also the club and makes us much better.”

