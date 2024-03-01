Thriving Serie A star sends Arsenal ‘crazy’ but Man City explode into transfer race

Arsenal are reportedly ‘crazy’ about signing Fiorentina star Michael Kayode, though Manchester City are hoping to win the chase for him.

Kayode is a 19-year-old full-back who can operate on either flank but mainly plays on the right. He spent time in the Juventus youth setup but landed at Fiorentina in July 2021.

Kayode has since graduated from the Fiorentina academy and forced his way into the first team. So far this season, the teenager has played 25 times across all competitions, registering one goal and three assists.

Despite the Italy U21 international being one of the youngest members of the Fiorentina squad, he has been one of their top performers this campaign. Kayode excels at getting forward to help with Fiorentina attacks, while he also possesses good awareness and can intercept opposition passes before firing his team forward.

Kayode’s impressive rise in Italy has gotten Premier League clubs excited.

In November, it emerged that Arsenal had brushed Manchester United aside in the race to land him. Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest.

On Tuesday, Arsenal were handed a setback as Kayode’s agent revealed that his client is focusing on his Fiorentina career. Although, the representative did confirm that major English clubs are ‘following him’.

It seems Mikel Arteta’s side will press ahead in their bid to snare Kayode, despite him currently being content at Fiorentina.

Arsenal, Man City battling for Fiorentina ace

As per Italian source Fiorentina.it, Arsenal in particular are going ‘crazy’ as they look to strike a deal for the exciting starlet.

Although, the Gunners must fend off some major clubs to take Kayode to North London. The report adds that title rivals Man City have burst into the transfer pursuit, alongside Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan.

All four of those European heavyweights have sent scouts to watch Kayode in action recently. City, Milan and Inter had their interested piqued when Kayode bagged his first goal of the season on Monday.

Kayode smashed in at the back post in the 61st minute, dragging Fiorentina level after Luis Alberto had given Lazio the lead against the run of play. Fiorentina went on to win the match 2-1 thanks to a 69th-minute goal from Giacomo Bonaventura.

Fiorentina are benefitting hugely from having Kayode in their starting lineup and would love to keep him for at least a couple more seasons. But that is looking increasingly hard, with Arsenal trying to beat City, Milan and Inter to his capture.

If Fiorentina do have to sell Kayode, then they are expected to hold out for at least £15million. The fact his contract runs until June 2028 puts Fiorentina in a strong negotiating position.

