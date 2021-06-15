Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans has brushed off transfer rumours of him replacing Georginio Wijnaldum at Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has reportedly emerged as a target for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to fill his newfound void. Wijnaldum proved to be an almost ever-present at Liverpool over his five years at the club. As a result, the Anfield giants will miss his presence, despite still having a wealth of midfield options.

Several pundits have had their say on the chances of Tielemans’ Premier League switch happening.

One has claimed that the Belgian would give Liverpool a big missing trait. Another, though, has insisted that a deal remains only a pipe dream for now.

Speaking about his future via Leicestershire Live at a press conference, Tielemans opened up on his feelings.

He said, however: “I don’t think about it, I am focusing on the Euros.

“I don’t listen to transfer rumours. No matter how much I am valued, it doesn’t change anything for me. I just want to make the best Euros I can.”

One reporter then put to him that some have tipped him to be come Wijnaldum‘s Anfield successor.

He said: “That’s really none of my business right now. Let the journalists speak. They undoubtedly have a lot to do with that.

“But I don’t care about that. All I can do is make sure that I am as good as possible on the pitch.”

Tielemans played the full 90 minutes on Saturday as Belgium got their Euro 2020 campaign off to a flyer with a 3-0 win over Russia.

Meanwhile, they return to action on Thursday, facing Denmark.

Tielemans enjoys fantastic season

The midfielder’s inclusion in his country’s squad comes as a result of his fantastic season for Leicester.

Namely, he scored a thunderbolt winning goal in the FA Cup final to help his club win the competition for the first time in their history.

What’s more, he scored two further goals and laid on another two to help the Foxes get to Wembley.

Despite Leicester dropping out of the Premier League’s top four on the final day again, Tielemans contributed to 10 goals overall.

