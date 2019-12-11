Tierney blow confirmed, as key players added to injured list at Arsenal

Arsenal’s first win in nine games came at a cost with a number of players facing time out injured following Monday’s victory at West Ham.

The Gunners had not tasted victory since October 24 but came from behind to beat Manuel Pellegrini’s side 3-1 at the London Stadium.

But, ahead of Thursday’s Europa League trip to Standard Liege and Sunday’s Premier League visit of Manchester City, the club announced a number of injury concerns.

Hector Bellerin was withdrawn from the line-up ahead of kick-off at West Ham with a tight hamstring and will not travel to Belgium, with his place against City also in doubt.

Granit Xhaka suffered concussion after being struck by the ball and is definitely absent for both games.

Summer signing Kieran Tierney lasted a little longer than Bellerin on Monday night before being taken off with what proved to be a dislocated right shoulder.

Nicolas Pepe scored and provided an assist but a bruised knee means he could miss Sunday’s game having already been ruled out of the Liege clash.

Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos remains sidelined with a hamstring issue and Arsenal also confirmed Rob Holding would be absent for around two weeks as he recovers from a minor knee complaint.