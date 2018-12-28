Tim Sherwood’s surprise advice for Liverpool ahead of January window

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood says Liverpool should not make any new additions to their table-topping squad next month.

Jurgen Klopp’s men find themselves in a commanding position – six points clear at the top of the table after navigating the first half of the season unbeaten.

The Reds have been linked with numerous new additions when the winter transfer window opens next week, but Sherwood speaking on Sky Sports’ Debate programme believes adding a big name to their squad could upset the Anfield harmony.

“It’s really dangerous for people to think they need to add extra players. You can change the whole dynamic of your dressing room by doing that. They are in this position and I wouldn’t sign another player,” said Sherwood, 49.

“Newcastle did it with Faustino Asprilla [in 1996] and it was a disaster. We know what a good player he was, he almost changed the dynamics of how they played, but it didn’t work out. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“At the moment, I think the squad is strong enough, if they cope with injuries, to compete until the end.”

Klopp has hinted that there are mo immediate plans to add to his squad, although things can change quickly, especially if injuries take a hold.

Ahead of the Anfield win over Newcastle, Klopp said: “I’m very happy with what I’ve got and what I have, but how I said, we don’t know and that’s the only little bit why I keep the door open because if some things happen then we need to have a look.

“Well, if a few more things happen then we need to have a look because there are a monstrous number of games still and it’s really important that we can always react.”

Klopp tried to add playmaker Nabil Fekir to his squad in the summer, but the deal collapsed over an issue in the France star’s medical, while Christian Pulisic remains a long-term target and more recently Thorgan Hazard has been linked to the club.