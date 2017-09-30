Time to end this ridiculous Harry Kane debate; naming Spurs’ most improved

The debate about whether Harry Kane can be considered world class is over, while Tottenham’s most improved player is named following Saturday’s 4-0 win at Huddersfield.

HARRY KANE IS THE BEST IN THE WORLD – BAR NONE

For a few seasons now, it’s been said the days of being an old-fashioned centre forward is something of a dying art. With so many teams operating with either three-pronged strikeforces, or even ‘false No 9s, the merits of out-and-out goal-grabbers appeared to be a thing of the past.

That is until this season at least, where the brilliance of Alvaro Morata, Romelu Lukaku, Edinson Cavani, Sergio Aguero and Wissam Ben Yedder have shown that perhaps the pundits were too quick to write off the position as an intrinsic facet of the modern game.

And there’s one man who more than anyone who is doing his utmost to prove the art is well and truly alive and kicking: Harry Kane – the man I now consider not just world class, but the world’s best No 9.

He ruthlessly showed his intent against Huddersfield within 10 minutes, latching on to a headed pass to beat Huddersfield keeper Jonas Loessl with ease.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, his second was of genuine quality; hassling the Town defence into a mistake before curling a left-footed beauty into the top corner of the net.

Some will argue Kane’s latest double was against ‘only Huddersfield’, but you can only beat what’s in front of you and the fact that Kane has now scored 15 goals away from home during 2017 – the most in any of Europe’s top five league’s – is testimony to his shear brilliance.

His effiency in front of goal also tells a tale. Hand on heart, when did you last see Kane pass up a clear-cut chance? The fact he rarely misses in front of goal tells its own story – then so too does the fact he’s struck 11 goals in his last 5 games. It’s easy to forget quickly he couldn’t hit a barn door during August too….

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino sparked amusement earlier this week when he admitted he was “in love” with the Tottenham striker.

“I am in love, the fans are in love, teammates are in love,” the Argentinian quipped.

He followed that up in midweek by admitting that even Mrs Pochettino was getting a little jealous by his affections for the Tottenham striker.

Debates were raised earlier this season whether Kane can now be considered world class. It’s now time to put that argument to bed; the Tottenham man isn’t just in that bracket, he’s also arguably the best No 9 in the world game right now….

BEN DAVIES – TOTTENHAM’S MOST IMPROVED

Tottenham’s win on Saturday was the club’s sixth successive away win – setting a new club record. Their (seemingly) permanent switch to back three this season has not just brought the best out of their side, it’s always reinvigorated the career of one man in Ben Davies.

Before this season, the player was seen as little more than Danny Rose’s understudy and a squad player under Pochettino. However, Rose’s injury has catapulted Davies into the side on a regular basis – and he’s fast becoming undroppable.

6 – Ben Davies has been directly involved in six goals in his last nine Premier League appearances (3 goals, 3 assists). Opportunity. pic.twitter.com/lgMnNXijwt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2017

The bit-part no more, Davies has very much looked at home in the left wing-back role and underlined his growing confidence with a well-taken goal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

When Rose does return to full fitness, he may find reclaiming his place is far from a forgone conclusion.

TOWN SHOULD NOT FEEL TOO DOWN IN THE DUMPS

Despite being ruthlessly exposed, Huddersfield should not feel too downhearted by the result.

David Wagner’s side were a very naive defensively, particularly for the opener, but they can learn from the experience and take the lessons into the rest of their Premier League campaign.

Before this match, Town had only conceded three goals and they can’t take heart from the fact they’ll meet few better or more confident sides than Tottenham today.

Town face a trip to Swansea in their next match after the international break, before back to back showdowns with Manchester United and Liverpool.

However, while Town might lack in quality against the Premier League’s best, they can continue picking up points against the so-called lesser sides and ensure my pre-season prediction of 13th wasn’t too inaccurate!

James Marshment