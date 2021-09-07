‘Time will tell’ – Pundit questions Crystal Palace decision to let key man go

Former striker Dean Windass has questioned Crystal Palace after they allowed a key player to leave in the summer.

It was a busy window for the Eagles as they looked to overhaul an ageing squad. The likes of Patrick van Aanholt, Andros Townsend and Scott Dann were allowed to leave once their contracts expired.

New boss Patrick Vieira prioritised the signing of young talent, which resulted in Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi and Michael Olise all arriving at Selhurst Park.

On deadline day, Crystal Palace completed the signing of French striker Odsonne Edouard from Celtic.

However, Windass believes the club might have made a mistake when it comes to Gary Cahill. The former England international was not offered a contract extension and subsequently joined Bournemouth for free.

When asked about the move, Windass told FootballFanCast: “Experience-wise and around the changing room, it’s probably a bad decision letting him go.”

The former Hull man then tried to explain why his departure took place.

“I think on the pitch, Patrick’s recognised that obviously he’s coming to that age and probably Gary’s the same,” Windass added.

“But only time will tell now what he’s got at the back available. They need to stop leaking goals.”

Palace are winless after their first three Premier League games under Vieira. They were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea on the opening day, suggesting that there might be some teething problems in defence following Cahill’s exit.

They have drawn 0-0 with Premier League newcomers Brentford and come from behind to snatch a point against West Ham.

Vieira looks set to use Andersen and Guehi as his primary centre-back pairing this season. The two defenders don’t have as much experience as their predecessors but could emerge into top players in the future.

Crystal Palace to lose talented winger

Palace starlet Zion Atta looks set to move on after rejecting the offer of a contract extension in south London.

The 16-year-old has been convinced to join Nice by agent Jorge Mendes, as per 90Min.

He will look to burst into the first team there before securing a big-money move in the next few years.

Atta is one of England’s brightest young talents, although he is also being courted by the Italian FA to switch allegiances.

