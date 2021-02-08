Timo Werner has been told he needs to ‘toughen up’ and is ‘too timid’ for Premier League football and could have spared Frank Lampard from the sack had he done better.

Germany striker Werner moved to Stamford Bridge for £47.5m over the summer from RB Leipzig. Werner, initially, looked like money well spent and quickly reached eight goals in all competitions for the Blues.

However, Werner now has just one goal in his last 19 appearances – that coming against Morecambe in the FA Cup.

Despite playing a big role in both Chelsea’s goals on Sunday, Werner’s confidence appears to be shot.

His troubles in front of goal saw a number of leading names having their say on his struggles. This from Ralph Hasenhuttl was perhaps the most accurate, however.

Nonetheless, his profligacy in front of goal proved costly as far as Lampard was concerned.

Despite his efforts at Bramall Lane, Graeme Souness feels he’s Werner lacks the aggression for the English game.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he also felt he was fortunate to set up Mason Mount for Chelsea’s opener.

“At no time does he look, so he doesn’t know Mason Mount is coming. He gets lucky there,” Souness said. “If you watch him at no time does he look to see Mount coming into the middle, he’s just played it into an area.

“I think he’ll find our football difficult – he is finding it difficult.

“I think the aggression and intensity, I think he’s a little bit timid for our football.

“If he’s going to be success in our football that has to come. It’s alright saying, ‘he keeps missing chances, he’s getting there’. I look at him and I’m yet to be convinced.

“Chelsea is a team full of really good players, high technique. They get into the last third and attacking third time and time again, they need more than what he’s giving them.”

Souness then pulled no punches over how his failures had cost Lampard.

“If he had done the business Frank would still be in a job,” the Scottish firebrand concluded.

That, however, hasn’t stopped reports suggesting Chelsea are targeting a surprise name as a potential replacement.

Tuchel applaudes Werner

Despite Souness’ condemnation, Werner was named Man of the Match for his display.

His performance also drew praise from Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

Regarding the revival of frontman Werner, Tuchel added: “When he plays like this we are happy it was a big step forward. He won the decisive pen against Spurs and tonight, for the first goal it was an amazing run and assist. Goals will come if he carries on like this.”

On Rudiger’s own goal, Tuchel said wryly: “Still no goal from opponent, we did it ourself.

“We lacked concentration and communication in that moment. It should not happen but it happened, we have to accept mistakes. Happy with the response that it did not cost us points or confidence so the response was good and we can learn from that.”

