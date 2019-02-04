Timo Werner advised to snub Liverpool for one major reason

Timo Werner has been warned against joining Liverpool because of the Naby Keita’s struggles since he moved to Anfield.

Germany star Werner has been strongly tipped to join former RB Leipzig teammate Keita at Liverpool this summer, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp a big admirer of the 22-year-old.

Keita moved to Merseyside in a £52.75m deal last summer but the 23-year-old has had issues with form and fitness since the move and has struggled to earn a regular start under Klopp.

The Guinea international has played 22 times in all for the Reds, but is still without a goal and Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick believes Werner must be wary of joining him in the Premier League.

He told Sky in Germany, via Buli News: “Keita was an outstanding player here, but he’s still struggling in Liverpool.

“So far, he’s not the player there that he was here. The surroundings must be right for Timo. That’s the case here.”

Werner’s contract runs out in the summer of 2020, meaning that Leipzig are likely to sell the forward for the right price, with a new offer to the player yet to be agreed.

“We have gone to our financial limits with our offer,” continued Rangnick.

“We know that he can earn more elsewhere, but he can also provide for himself for the rest of his life here. Financial aspects will not be the decisive factor, but rather the sporting perspective.

“We’re trying to keep him. He knows he’s very popular in the team, with the coach and the fans. He’s a top player, and he has become one of the most exciting Bundesliga strikers in the country.

“He still has one-and-a-half years left of his contract, and I hope that he’ll stay. But in the end, it’s up to him.”

