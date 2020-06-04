Timo Werner agrees Liverpool terms as agent warns Man Utd, Chelsea

Timo Werner’s agent is reported to have informed Manchester United and Chelsea to forget about signing the striker – as he’s already agreed terms over a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool have been strongly linked for months with a move for the 24-year-old but speculation has risen since his return to Bundesliga action in the past few weeks.

It emerged recently that Werner had held talks with Liverpool, who were said to be favourites, but it was revealed earlier this week that Jurgen Klopp’s side are unwilling to meet his £50million release clause.

However, two things that apparently won’t be an issue for Liverpool are both the agreeing of personal terms, nor of the striker’s desire to move to Anfield.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast Werner has his heart set on a switch to Anfield, and has already agreed a five-year contract at Anfield worth £140,000-a-week.

But with the transfer fee still a major sticking point, the likes of Chelsea and Man Utd remain lurking in the shadows and more than willing to sign a striker, who has struck 25 goals in the Bundesliga and a further four in the Champions League.

Reports of Chelsea’s interest intensified last week when it was claimed that Antonio Rudiger was trying to convince his Germany teammate to move to Stamford Bridge.

United, meanwhile, are still looking for a long-term frontline striker to compliment their strikeforce; that despite extending Odion Ighalo’s loan stint to January 2021, though their priority remains the capture of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

However, as per the Daily Mirror, Werner’s agent is reported to have told both United and Chelsea to forget about the striker and he remains confident a switch to Anfield will be finalised.

As it stands, Liverpool are said to now value Werner at nearer the £30m mark – some distance short of the £50m exit clause which is due to expire in 11 days’ time – and there remains plenty of talking to be done before the transfer can be finalised.

Indeed, Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff told Bild in Germany: “[Werner’s price] won’t get any cheaper. We will not sell a player below value if he is under contract for more than a year.”

And in light of Werner wanting a move to Liverpool only, the Daily Mirror adds that Werner is faced with a decision; either spend one more season in Leipzig – after which time his release clause will drop to around £35million – or look elsewhere.

Barnes backs Liverpool stance on Werner

Liverpool legend John Barnes believes the Reds’ relaxed approach over a move for Werner could pay off with the striker intent on moving to Anfield.

“They want players that want to play for Liverpool,” the pundit said. “I’m sure a lot of people were after [Virgil] Van Dijk, but he wanted to come to Liverpool.

“If they don’t get a move on and Manchester City or Arsenal or whoever else, Chelsea, come in for him and he decides to go there, that’s not the sort of player you want anyway, because he’ll just go where they’re going to pay him more money or he wasn’t that committed to wanting to come to play for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

“I don’t think they have to get a move on, they didn’t get a move on with Van Dijk or Alisson and a lot of people wanted them to, it’s because they wanted to come.

“This is a test to see if he really wants to come and play for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.”

