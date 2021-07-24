Werner rouses Bayern interest as Chelsea exchange talk gathers pace

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is interesting Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, claims a report.

Bayern have set their sights on the Germany international as they look for cover for Robert Lewandowski. The Poland forward, who is now 32, is under contract in Bavaria until 2023.

The prolific forward has showed no signs of slowing down yet, but Bayern are aware they will need to replace him in the near future.

And Football Insider report that Bayern are interested in a move for 25-year-old Werner.

There is understood to be “concrete interest” in Werner with new manager Julian Nagelsmann a huge admirer from their time together at RB Leipzig.

Werner failed to have the impact Chelsea wanted last season. After arriving for a fee of around £45m last summer the speedy forward was tipped to blast himself on to the English stage.

He ended up with 12 goals and provided 15 assists from 52 matches in all competitions – not quite the stats of a flop.

However, Thomas Tuchel has not been convinced by him and it’s understood the club have been looking to offload him.

According to Sky Germany, Chelsea have been asking around to see if anybody wants to sign him in the transfer window.

The report states the club are not actively seeking a buyer, but rather are looking for an ‘appropriate opportunity’.

Selling Werner is not ‘compulsory’ and Tuchel and co are said to still be ‘betting’ on the player to step up next season.

Tuchel is chasing a big-name striking arrival with Erling Haaland said to be their preference.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku are also under consideration, as is Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic.

Lewandowski swap talk

Ironically, Sky Germany reported in May that Chelsea had been in contact with Bayern over Lewandowski.

While, Bild have reported the Blues had spoken to the agent of Lewandowski.

Whether or not Chelsea’s interest in Lewandowksi remains is not stated. But there may well be an opportunity of an exchange deal in the pipeline.

Bayern are not thinking of selling their star man. Chairman of the executive board, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, said to Sport1 in may: “Sure he stays. Who sells a player that scores 60 goals a year?”

But with Nagelsmann now at the helm, the landscape may have changed at the Allianz Arena.

It may be tempting for the German coach to link up again with Werner, who blasted 28 goals from 34 Bundesliga games during their time together at Leipzig in 2019/20.

Conversely Chelsea may find it hard turn away from such a prolific striker. A record of 350 goals in 446 Bundesliga and Champions League games is out of the ordinary.