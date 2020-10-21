Chelsea striker Timo Werner has done his best to get himself into Frank Lampard’s good books by naming him as one of three legends he wishes he had played with.

The Germany striker switched to the Blues in a £47.5m move from RB Leipzig over the summer. After initially struggling to get off the mark, Werner now has three goals in seven appearances.

However, Werner has already caught the eye with his all-round performances and looks well worth the money paid.

In fact, Werner has already shown he’s not afraid to speak out about Chelsea’s shortcomings. The striker was particularly vocal after Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Werner has now named the three Chelsea greats he wishes he had played alongside. Michael Ballack, Didier Drogba and Lampard himself the three old boys he most looks up to.

Speaking to the club’s official Twitter account he said: “Drogba, Ballack and Lampard.”

Werner was also asked three things he can’t live with – and the striker went against the grain around a modern footballer’s diet.

“Family, football and fast food,” he admitted.

Double doubt lingers over Kepa

Lampard, meanwhile, has placed a double doubt on the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga after admitting Edouard Mendy has already become Chelsea’s No 1 goalkeeper.

Mendy helped the Blues secure Lampard’s first goalless draw as Chelsea boss in Tuesday’s Champions League stalemate with Sevilla.

Senegal stopper Mendy shook off a thigh issue to start the Group E opener at Stamford Bridge. His side’s more robust shape left Lampard delighted as he reflected on their recent defensive failings.

Asked if Mendy is already Chelsea’s first-choice keeper, Lampard said: “At the moment yes; he’s shown his quality.

“The way he’s played, he’s played very well, that’s two clean sheets for him already.

“As it stands he is (the number one) but that’s always up for grabs. But the way he’s playing I’m very happy.

“I was pleased with the professional element to the win. Seville are a top team in European football, no doubt.

“The concentration and focus to get the result was big from the team.

“We made a lot of good decisions tonight, so it’s a really nice place for us to build from.

“I think it’s a positive result. The clean sheet was a big deal for us.”

