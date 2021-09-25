Timo Werner was the subject of serious transfer discussions with Liverpool and Manchester United in 2019, according to a detailed report.

The striker played for RB Leipzig back then but had significant interest in his services from across Europe. In the end, though, he chose Chelsea in 2020 and has picked up a Champions League winners’ medal.

Nevertheless, he has not enjoyed the greatest time under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

He has struggled for form since his move, while Romelu Lukaku’s arrival up top has shaken up the pecking order.

According to a lengthy new report from Der Spiegel, though, Werner’s career could have looked much different.

The German publication, which first alleged Financial Fair Play breaches by Manchester City in November 2018, has now detailed a lawsuit between his agent, Karl-Heinz Forster, and former associate Murat Lokurlu.

The forward recently opened up on his reasons for picking Chelsea, amid Liverpool interest in summer 2019 and 2020. According to Der Spiegel, though, Werner held a meeting with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp at the beginning of 2019.

What’s more, Liverpool made a concrete offer. They proposed the player a five-year contract worth €12million (£10million) and up to €25million (£21million) in bonuses.

Elsewhere, Der Spiegel leaked Whatsapp messages from Lokurlu and Werner.

The German told his advisor that Chelsea were not his first choice. Instead, he referred to Manchester United as his ‘favourite’ and described the Blues as ‘super alternatives’.

Alongside that, the report claims that out of United, Chelsea and Liverpool, the former made the first real offer.

The Red Devils put forward a contract worth just under €15million (£13million) to Werner’s agent via Whatsapp. The agent replied: “We’ll see”.

Bayern were in Werner transfer running

According to Lokurlu’s lawyer, Werner was in talks with Liverpool and Bayern Munich in February 2019.

A separate report from Goal, published almost in tandem with Der Spiegel‘s claims, reveals how the player turned his back on Bayern.

He had signed a pre-contract agreement with the German giants. However, he backed out after learning that senior Bayern figures did not want him at the club.

Werner has scored 13 goals and supplied 16 assists in his time with Chelsea.

Lukaku, though, has already netted four times for the Blues in six outings.