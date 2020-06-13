Chelsea and RB Leipzig have held what has been described as “positive talks” as a deal to finalise Timo Werner’s transfer draws closer.

It was reported last week that Chelsea have sneaked in ahead of Liverpool to sign the 24-year-old Leipzig marksman. The news came after they agreed to meet his £53m exit clause – something the Reds weren’t prepared to do.

And Werner has been lured by a huge package worth around £173,000 a week over a five-year deal.

Some expected Chelsea to confirm his signing a matter of days later, but so far no announcement has been forthcoming.

But the Daily Telegraph have shed light on why, and given a timeframe as to when the transfer will be formalised.

As per the report, Chelsea have been unable to finalise the transfer as they’re yet to give Werner a medical. With coronavirus still placing restrictions on travel, the Blues are yet to make the necessary checks on Werner.

Chelsea doctors would not be able to fly to Germany because they would have to isolate for two weeks upon their return.

Should restrictions not ease any time toon, it’s reported Chelsea will appoint an independent German-based doctor to assess Werner.

However, the Telegraph claims that won’t be done until after the Bundesliga season is concluded on June 27.

But once that happens, and assuming he comes through with no issues, the deal will be formally announced soon after. The paper reports both clubs will choose a mutually beneficial time to jointly announce the transfer to the world. This will most likely be either June 30 or July 1 following positive talks.

Werner has 31 goals and 10 assists from 42 appearances this season.

Werner signing backed by Hasenhuttl

Chelsea’s signing of Werner has been given the thumbs up by Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Speaking to SportBild, Hasenhuttl – who managed Leipzig between 2016 and 2018 – welcomed the signing.

“What they don’t like [in England] are players who roll away or act,” Hasenhuttl said.

“Football is very intense and fast. That, in turn, suits Timo: with his speed he’s a brutal weapon in the right team.

“He sometimes needs a shoulder to lean on, or a little more encouragement but what I’ve always liked about him is that he scores goals that nobody else scores.

“Give him a bit of space and it’s hard to stop him. He has so many qualities that will always put him above others. He’s a brutal weapon.”

Werner’s arrival at Chelsea, meanwhile, could convince one his close friends to also make the move to Stamford Bridge. Read more about this here.