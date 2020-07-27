Timo Werner set for ‘dream Chelsea number’ after watching from stands

Timo Werner could be handed his dream shirt number after watching Chelsea’s final game of the season from the stands.

The German was present as the Blues beat Wolves 2-0 to book their place in next season’s Champions League.

The Stamford Bridge outfit paid £54m to land Werner from RB Leipzig. And it would appear he will be handed the No 11 shirt he wore during his prolific spell in Germany.

That is because Frank Lampard has announced that Pedro has played his last game for the club.

The veteran Spaniard’s contract was winding down and Chelsea have opted to let him move on.

“Pedro has played his last game for the club,” Lampard said after their win.

“The lads have just pretty much serenaded him in the changing room and rightly so because of the career he has had generally and for this club.

“It was his last Premier League game, but the impact he has had here is huge. I want to say a big thanks to Peds and wish him well as he goes forward.

“He is here for the remainder of games, but a big player of the club leaves and the spirit of the club I saw afterwards was pretty special.”

New attacking options forced Pedro out

Pedro was signed by Jose Mourinho in 2015 and won the Premier League and FA Cup during his time at the Blues.

But Lampard’s new options in attack have seen the 2010 World Cup winner slip down the pecking order.

Werner will provide competition for Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud up front, although he can also play wide.

Hakim Ziyech has also been brought in, while Kai Havertz could yet follow from Bayer Leverkusen.

That has led to Pedro’s exit, but his loss is Werner’s gain. If he gets to wear his famed No 11 shirt.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could be set to conduct a big-money swap deal to beat Manchester United to the signing of Ismael Bennacer. Read more…