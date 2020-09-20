Timo Werner insists his decision to join Chelsea was not ‘money motivated’ after spilling the beans on his failure to join Liverpool.

The Germany striker joined the Blues for £47.5m earlier this summer, despite being linked with the Reds for over a year.

It was suggested Werner was lured to London off the back of a huge financial package worth £173,000 a week. That was more than the money offered at Anfield.

Liverpool have since agreed a deal with Wolves for Diogo Jota for a similar amount. A report though has revealed how Michael Edwards has struck gold by striking an incredible deal.

Liverpool will see at first hand what they missed out on later on Sunday. The Reds are the visitors to Stamford Bridge to take on Frank Lampard’s side.

In an exclusive interview with The Athletic, Werner was asked how close he came to joining Liverpool.

“In another world, it could have happened,” Werner said. “If LFC call, you have to listen and think about it. They are one of the best teams on the world, with a super coach — a German coach to boot. Of course you think about that.

“But in the end, my decision went Chelsea’s way. Not because there was anything wrong with Liverpool. But at Chelsea, the whole package was a better fit for me.”

Werner was keen to emphasise that the ‘package’ was not just about money.

He added: “He called me and we talked about his idea of football and his idea of how the way the team would look like. It all sounded good to me, especially the way he talked to me.

“It wasn’t like, ‘I’m the coach and I want you. Please come!’ He was very relaxed, asking me how I saw things, how I felt about playing here or there. And I was able to voice my opinion as well. He listened. In many aspects, we were in close agreement.

“Klopp wants to play a pressing game, taking the game to the opposition. He wants quick transitions but to be good in possession as well. He said, ‘Timo, you will be free to make the right moves on the pitch, I trust you.’ It was a very good conversation.”

Werner insists he has no point to point to Liverpool or Klopp, saying: “It would be wrong to approach the game that way. Showing the other team how good I am and what they’re missing can’t be the main motivation to perform. So it’s not about that for me.”

Klopp talks Liverpool tactics after Thiago deal

Klopp, meanwhile, is adamant he won’t worry about keeping his players happy after the signing of Thiago Alcantara further increased competition in Liverpool’s midfield.

Once the £20million new arrival is up to speed he is likely to be one of the first choices for a place.

But with Klopp insisting no player has to leave to accommodate Thiago, it leaves something of a conundrum.

When all are fit he will have eight players competing for three midfield slot. But the Reds boss believes that will be necessary with the schedule which awaits them this season.

“They cannot all play in the same moment, that is true. But you cannot keep a player happy by yourself. I am not worried about that,” said Klopp.

The Reds are also closing on a £41m deal for Diogo Jota and Klopp continued: “If we have more than three midfielders, for example, and we play 4-3-3, then a couple of players will not start or come on. That is always the case.”

