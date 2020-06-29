Werner lifts lid on Lampard chats that convinced him to snub Liverpool

Timo Werner has finally revealed how Frank Lampard convinced him to join Chelsea with a series of convincing chats.

Chelsea pulled off one of the biggest coups of the upcoming transfer window, by agreeing to sign Werner from Leipzig for his £47.5m release clause.

The striker has been in sensational form this season, scoring 28 goals in 34 league appearances. Werner has also added four goals in Leipzig’s run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Werner’s move to Chelsea came as a big shock given how much the striker had spoken of his admiration for Liverpool.

In the end Liverpool decided they could not afford to sign Werner. Their chairman Tom Werner has since warned Jurgen Klopp to expect a quiet summer on the transfer front.

Now, speaking to Bild, Werner has explained how Lampard talked him into moving to Stamford Bridge instead.

“The discussions with those responsible at Chelsea were so good that I ultimately chose Chelsea,” Werner said.

“The coach in particular stood behind me and really wanted me to know that I was going to Chelsea, so I can feel just as comfortable as here.

“In the conversations with me, the coach often emphasized how much he wanted me, how much he valued me as a person.

“Of course it’s hard to give up an oasis of wellbeing like the one I’ve had in Leipzig for years, but you can only get ahead in a career if you take the next step.

“Otherwise I always stay in Leipzig, this season was the crossroads.

“I have decided on something new and hope that it will continue like this.”

Werner came in for criticism after opting against helping Leipzig complete their Champions League campaign. His agent has since spoken out to defend the striker’s stance.

Now Werner himself has also explained his actions.

“Of course it hurts me that I can’t help out [RB Leipzig] to play in the Champions League.

“But I’m a Chelsea FC player from July 1 and I’m being paid by Chelsea from then on.”

Lampard explains controversial substitutions

Lampard and Chelsea, meanwhile, are through to the FA Cup semi-finals after beating Leicester on Sunday.

Both sides were a step or two off their peak in the clash. Lampard, however, was quick to point out the result was far more important that the performance in a cup setting.

Speaking to BBC Sport following the victory, Lampard said: “The result was satisfying and getting to the semis was satisfying.

“We weren’t our usual selves today. We were below what we usually produce. But I am happy with the result. We won the game and must learn from some of the mistakes in our game.

“I don’t want to sound too down after this. You have to show the grit to get a win when you don’t play well.

“We go on to the next one. We can park the Cup and focus on getting the league wins to be in the Champions League.”

