Timo Werner has now told Liverpool he will sign for the club this summer, though two hurdles must still be overcome before the Reds confirm his signing, according to the latest report.

The Germany striker is regarded as one of Europe’s best strikers having struck 27 goals in all competitions for RB Leipzig this season and competition to sign him is fierce.

As well as Liverpool, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan have also been linked, while Bayern Munich are also keen and on Thursday it emerged that Barcelona were also poised to make their move.

However, Werner has made no secret of his admiration for Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp.

“I know that Liverpool is the best team at the moment in the world and when you are linked with that team it makes me very proud,” he said after his goal against Spurs last month, while he also labelled Klopp “the best coach in the world”.

And now Sky Sports claim Werner has told Liverpool that he is ready to join them this season and they, above all his other suitors, remain his undisputed first choice.

However, as per the report, there remains a couple of obstacles to overcome before a deal is struck; most notably that Liverpool appear unwilling at this moment in time to meet his €60m (£52m) release clause before it expires on June 15.

That could be because Liverpool are willing to gamble that Werner’s wish to join them, and them only, will enable them to sign him for a lower fee after the clause expires. Or it could be that the club are, at this stage, merely being cautious amid plenty of uncertainty in the game at the present time.

Secondly, Sky Sports believe that despite Werner giving the move the green light, Werner will still need to be convinced of how much playing time he will get at Anfield.

And chief news reporter Kaveh Solhekol even suggests that Werner knows he will be behind their famed front three should he make the move.

“Werner will become a Liverpool player this summer if Klopp decides to activate his £52m release clause and if he can convince Werner he will play regularly next season,” Solhekol said.

“He is almost certain to leave RB Leipzig in the summer because of his release clause and he favours a move to Liverpool as long as he gets to play.

“Leipzig fans expect Werner to leave at the end of the season, but a move to Liverpool is complicated because they already have arguably the best front three in the world.

“Werner accepts he would have serious competition on his hands at Anfield in the shape of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, and to be fair to him, he does not believe he is at their level yet.”

Souness gives Werner deal a massive thumbs up

The prospective deal has also been given the transfer go-ahead from Graeme Souness, who reckons Liverpool are well placed to attract the world’s top stars to Anfield.

“I think [Liverpool will strengthen] up front, and that’s why I think they will go after Werner,” he told The Football Show.

“When we were the dominant team during my time as a player, every summer they spent money and brought players in. It was the Liverpool way.

“I’m thinking of Fabinho and Andy Robertson, they have bought players in the past that do not need to slot into the side straight away, or make an instant impression, and that’s a great place to be.

“Liverpool are there, where they can cherry-pick the best, and they do not have to come in and be a superstar from the first game onwards, and the pressure is off them, so they can look around and figure out what it takes to be a Liverpool player.”

