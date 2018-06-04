Werner hints at Liverpool move; backs Klopp to make Keita ‘world class’

Timo Werner has backed Naby Keita to become “world class” at Liverpool, and also hinted at a potential switch to Anfield at some point.

Keita will officially join the Reds from RB Leipzig on July 1 and has been tipped to take the Premier League by storm.

The Guinea international will form part of a new-look Liverpool midfield next season, with the club also landing Fabinho from Monaco while Lyon’s Nabil Fekir is also said to be closing in on a move to Anfield.

Keita formed an excellent partnership with Werner during their time together in the Bundesliga and the Germany international is expecting big things from his former team-mate on Merseyside.

He told Die Welt: “I want to be honest. Naby Keita didn’t become a world-class player with us, but he could possibly become one now at Liverpool.

“I’m not world class yet. For me, [Robert] Lewandowski, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann are world-class winners.

“To become a world-class player I probably need to play for an even better team at the club level.

“You have to play in the big teams and then play big games like the final or semi-final of the Champions League.”

Werner, who has been strongly linked with a switch to Anfield himself over the course of the last 12 months, did downplay his chances of an imminent summer exit, adding: “I have four or five years to learn to then become world class.”

World Cup and is very much looking at the tournament in Russia to showcase his talents. The young attacker is being tipped to star for Germany at theand is very much looking at the tournament in Russia to showcase his talents.

He added: “Of course, a player can also have personal benefits from a World Cup.

“But I do not think anyone is just going to a World Cup to play for Barcelona, Liverpool or Man United in the future, at least not me.

“Everyone just wants to do the most for their country. Everything else would be a bonus.”

