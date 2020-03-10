Timo Werner has admitted he has doubts over a move to Liverpool or Manchester City – and has seemingly suggested he might be more suited to a transfer to Manchester United.

Werner is hot property around Europe, given that he has a €60m release clause – which may be even lower than that. Considering he has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season, it seems a price well worth paying.

Reports earlier in the month indicated that Liverpool held a strong interest in the RB Leipzig striker, who has described them as the best team in the world and Jurgen Klopp as the world’s best coach. And the Germany striker continued that charm offensive over the weekend with more comments seemingly intended to catch Liverpool’s attention.

However, in his most open interview on his future yet, Werner has discussed at length a possible move to both United, City and Liverpool – and even appears open to the idea of staying with Leipzig.

“At this time in professional soccer there are two different variations,” Werner said. “The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City.

“They have a good working team. The teams have also great coaches.

“But this is the question: do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already that hard for each member and you want to be a part of it? That’s one point you have to look at.

“The other side are teams which need some big changes, because they just won a few big titles, but they are not able to compete on the highest level anymore.

“For me Manchester United is one of these teams.”

Werner hints at Leipzig stay

Those comments will be music to the ears of Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche, who last week poured cold water on speculation that Werner will leave the Bundesliga this summer.

There aren’t many things that favour him leaving us,” he told Bild, before insisting his side are yet to field any enquiries for Werner.

“There has been nothing at all,” he added. “But it’s normal that Timo gets into the focus of other clubs. He’s playing a very, very good season and scores very, very often

“Timo has a long-term contract and there are not many things that favour him leaving us.

“We play Champions League, we have a super coaching team and we still want to achieve a lot.”

Leipzig look a strong bet to reach the Champions League quarter-finals after beating Tottenham 1-0 away in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

And ahead of Tuesday night’s second leg against the injury-hit Londoners, Werner even hinted he is ready to stay, adding: “So at this point of my career I’m asking myself: do I want to be part of a new team, to build up something new, or do I want to stay at my team and make something great?”