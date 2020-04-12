RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff has dampened reports that Timo Werner has already agreed to join Liverpool this summer after offering a strong update on the striker’s future with the Bundesliga side.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Werner in recent months, with reports suggesting that he has a release clause in his contract that expires this month.

Indeed, Werner has made no attempts to shy away from the speculation, first revealing his admiration for the European champions before admitting that Manchester United could be an ideal next destination.

However, reports in Spain claimed Inter Milan have also made an 11th-hour to beat Liverpool to his signature, with Antonio Conte’s side on the lookout for an attacker to replace Lautaro Martinez, who appears destined to join Barcelona.

As per Sport, Inter asked Leipzig about Werner after accepting they face an impossible fight to retain the services of Argentine superstar Martinez this summer. The forward, who has a €111m exit clause in his contract, is keen to join Barca, while Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid are said to be lurking in the background and waiting to pounce.

As such, the Spanish paper, via Sport Witness, claim Conte’s men asked Leipzig about Werner, only to be informed he’s ‘already very close’ to joining Liverpool and that they had little chance of nipping in ahead of the reigning European champions to sign him.

But those rumours are not of concern to Leipzig CEO Mintzlaff, who has moved to quell the suggestions and has even claimed the striker has not even asked to leave the Bundesliga side.

“I’m deeply relaxed about Werner,” he told Sky Sports Germany.

“He hasn’t signalled yet that he wants to leave beyond this season, and he doesn’t have to. He has a contract until 2023.”

As well as Liverpool, United and Inter Milan, the player has also been strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich and former Premier League star Dimitar Berbatov can foresee a scenario that sees Werner staying in the Bundesliga.

Berbatov said: “There have been reports about Bayern Munich’s interest in Timo Werner, and having played in the Bundesliga, Munich are up their with the biggest names like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus and so on.

“Every season they are up there in the Champions League and they have been dominant in Germany.

“To be honest, it looks like a sensible move for Werner, he knows the league, they know him there, he can get used to his surroundings a lot easier.

“The only thing for me that I may question is if he goes there he will have a lot of competition to face in Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and potentially Leroy Sane, who they are also linked with, so there are a lot of similarities for one or two positions.

“But, like I said, it makes more sense for him to go there than move to England where it will probably take him a bit more time to adjust to things.”

In other Liverpool news, the Reds are reported to have stepped up their interest in signing a bargain €50m defender cited as a perfect partner to Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence.