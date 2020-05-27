Timo Werner transfer to Liverpool hits huge snag, as FSG stance revealed

Liverpool are not willing to pay Bundesliga side RB Leipzig the full asking price for striker Timo Werner, claims a report.

German outlet Sport Bild, who are usually accurate with German-based deals, claim Liverpool’s hierarchy are not keen on stumping up the player’s €55m buyout clause.

That release clause will increase to €60m if Leipzig make the Champions League, and they host Hertha Berlin tonight in the Bundesliga as they aim to close in on second-place Borussia Dortmund, who lost to Bayern Munich last night.

But the German source, who have maintained Klopp’s interest all along, report that Liverpool owners FSG do not want to pay the full price amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While Leipzig are not interested in allowing Werner leave for less than his market value, meaning the talks and any prospective deal at impasse.

“It won’t get any cheaper,” Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said. “We will not sell any player for less than the set fee if he’s still under contract for longer than 12 months.”

Furthermore, Liverpool must trigger the release clause by June 15 and Mintzlaff said Leipzig will just wait: “If the decision is back in our hands, we’ll be very relaxed. He’s got three more years on his deal.”

Werner, 24, is indeed under contract until 2023 and Leipzig are in no hurry to sell their star man, who has spoken of his admiration for Klopp and Liverpool.

It may well be that Liverpool are hoping Werner pushes his claims to leave Germany and link up with Klopp, who is understood to have talked about a possible move during a video call last month.