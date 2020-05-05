Timo Werner twist as Liverpool make desperate transfer plea to agent

Liverpool have reportedly asked the agent of Timo Werner for more time to consider activating the 23-year-old’s £52million release clause.

Two separate sources had claimed that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was walking away from the deal, with the Daily Mirror stating that the club’s board have decided not to spend heavily this summer, amid the global financial crisis that has affected the game.

As such, it’s reported the Reds plan a more disciplined approach to the transfer window and will only sign players to fill necessary gaps in their squad.

That view was backed up by Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor, when he claimed Liverpool will not be making any signings.

However, The Guardian claims that the Reds have requested more time to try and complete a deal for one of Klopp’s top targets.

The report states that the Anfield chief is still keen on bringing Werner on board, having tracked the Germany forward’s progress over the past few seasons.

But Liverpool’s delay in completing a deal has seemingly opened the door to Manchester United and Chelsea to renew their interest in the prolific attacker.

The MEN claims that the Red Devils have looked at Werner, who has scored 21 goals in 25 Bundesliga games this season, and have placed him on their shortlist – although he is not deemed a priority target.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has also been keeping tabs on the striker, as he is expected to offload Michy Batshuayi in the summer.

Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus are also in the running to sign Werner, while Barcelona consider him an option if they miss out on Inter forward Lautaro Martinez.

Liverpool will now have to hope that the player’s agent is open to delaying the deal, if they want to bring one of Klopp’s top targets to Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Divock Origi has admitted that is happy at Liverpool and wants to remain at the club and develop under Jurgen Klopp’s charge.

The Belgian international striker signed a long-term deal last summer, following his crucial goals throughout the 2018/19 campaign.

Origi scored the all-important Anfield brace which helped down Barcelona in the semi-final of the Champions League last year, and it was his strike against Tottenham which sealed Liverpool’s sixth title in Madrid back in June.

Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws, as cited by Goal, the 25-year-old admitted he wants to keep improving at Anfield and is not interested in looking for a regular starting job elsewhere – despite Liverpool’s links to the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Timo Werner. Read more…