RB Leipzig had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Paderborn in their push for a top four finish, and Timo Werner was not among the scorers.

Werner wasn’t without his fair share of chances, but was not his usual clinical self. He did play a part in the opening goal though, as he set up the in-form Patrik Schick to give his side the lead in the first half.

Another player linked with a Premier League move, Dayot Upamecano, was also in the headlines shortly after, but for the wrong reasons, as he was sent off for a needless second yellow card after kicking the ball away.

Bottom of the league Paderborn showed spirit in the second half and finally clinched an equaliser in stoppage time through Christian Strohdiek.

Werner’s blank means he is yet to score a goal at home since the Bundesliga resumed, although he has scored four in two matches away from home.

The German striker is widely expected to be leaving Leipzig in the summer transfer window, although the club’s managing director explained before the game that Chelsea have not yet contacted them.

“We haven’t had an exchange yet,” Oliver Mintzlaff told Sky Sports Deutschland. “Accordingly, we have nothing to report.

“Timo Werner is a player for RB Leipzig. He signalled a few weeks ago that he was busy with a transfer. Until now nothing is done.

“We are concentrating on the final sprint in the league. We want to qualify for the Champions League. That is the only thing we are currently discussing with Timo.”

As a result of the draw, Leipzig missed the chance to temporarily leapfrog Borussia Dortmund – who are in action later on Saturday – and remain in third place.