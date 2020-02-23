RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has for the second time this week made it plain and obvious he wants to sign for Liverpool this summer after making more telling references about a move to Anfield.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move for the Germany international, who is being viewed as a back-up option to their attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The Anfield outfit are reportedly prepared to meet Werner’s release clause of €58million (£50m), while the player openly stated his admiration for the reigning European champions after scoring the winning goal in his side’s Champions League win at Tottenham on Wednesday.

“I know that Liverpool is the best team at the moment in the world and when you are linked with that team it makes me very proud,” he said after his goal against Spurs.

“It’s a pleasure but I know that Liverpool play a lot of good players and I have to improve myself and I need to learn many more things to get to that level and to play there.”

But after again hitting the back of the net on Saturday during Leipzig’s impressive 5-0 win at Schalke and taking this season’s tally to 27 goals, Werner spoke to Sky Germany to once again step up his personal crusade to join Liverpool – this time paying the Merseysiders’ main man the biggest of compliments.

“Jurgen Klopp is the best coach in the world,” he said. “There is a lot to suggest that my style of play would suit there (Liverpool).”

Despite Werner’s apparent wish to move to Liverpool, his manager at Leipzig, Julian Nagelsmann, has warned him a move to Anfield might not be in the best interests of his career.

“It would be more difficult for Timo Werner to play at Liverpool than at Leipzig,” Nagelsmann has told Sport Bild.

“He will not get the status he has here in the first few years and I tell him that too.

“The boys are seeing how we are developing and how much potential we have. We don’t leave anyone, who helps us, defenceless.”

