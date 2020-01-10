Timo Werner rejected Liverpool move last summer for three major reasons

In-demand Red Bull Leipzig striker Timo Werner rejected the chance to sign for Liverpool last summer, a report has revealed.

The Germany attacker has attracted the attention of a number of Europe’s biggest clubs after a prolific first half of the season for the Bundesliga table-toppers.

The 23-year-old has notched 18 goals in 17 league games for Leipzig and also chipped in with six assists.

Werner has long been linked with a switch to Anfield, while he is also a potential target for United after their man strike target, Erling Braut Haaland, joined Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.

Chelsea meanwhile – who are expected to spend big in January after having their transfer ban lifted – are also said to be weighing up an offer, though their first choice remains Moussa Dembele of Lyon.

However, a report has now revealed just how close Liverpool came to landing Werner last summer as Jurgen Klopp’s side looked to replace the departing Daniel Sturridge.

And despite expressing an interest in playing under his fellow German Klopp, The Athletic claims Werner rejected a move to Anfield last summer for three major reasons: the form of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in the Reds’ attack.

As per the report, Werner felt his career would have stalled had he made the move to Anfield last year with the trio very much cornerstones of Klopp’s side and any new arrival likely to have a hard time at dislodging any of them from the attack.

And while Werner is open to the idea of a future move to Anfield, the report states, as things stand, it is not in his thinking to move there while the trio are still on Merseyside.

Much of the debate around Werner’s future has centred around the exact amount of his release clause, with figures varying from £25million to as much as £51million.

However, the same source states that any club wishing to sign the player must pay Leipzig €50m – equal to £42.5million in today’s market.

And while that’s not enough to dissuade any of the Premier League’s big-hitters from a move, it’s claimed Werner will not jump ship mid-season, given his hopes of helping Leipzig to Bundesliga glory.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side currently sit top of the table by two points, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both set to strengthen for the second half of the campaign.

