Chelsea have suffered a blow following news that new striker Timo Werner has been ruled out of Germany’s clash with Turkey.

The Blues’ £54m summer signing from RB Leipzig was set to start in Wednesday evening’s friendly.

But it’s been revealed that he has flu-like symptoms and has been withdrawn.

It remains to be seen if it’s coronavirus. Werner has taken tests but has yet to receive his results.

Germany assistant manager Marcus Sorg said: “Timo Werner has a slight cold and won’t join up with the team today.

“Several tests have been done, but the results are not in yet.”

That will be a real concern to Chelsea. A number of big Premier League stars have tested positive for COVID-19. They include Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara.

Germany are set to play three games in the current international break. They follow the Turkey match with Nations League clashes against Ukraine and Switzerland.

Werner would have hoped to have used those games to get his goalscoring boots on.

Since his big-money move to Stamford Bridge, he’s failed to score in any of Chelsea’s four Premier League games.

He did manage a goal at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup. And he also netted for his country in their 1-1 home draw with Spain at the start of September.

But that first league goal in English football eludes him.

Havertz ready to start

Werner’s German teammate, Kai Havertz, will definitely play against Turkey.

The summer signing has also failed to find the net so far for the Blues in the Premier League.

But he did manage a hat-trick in their 6-0 Carabao Cup romp over Barnsley.

German assistant boss Sorg praised the 21-year-old ahead of the Turkey game.

“He is a player who can always raise our game.

“So I think he will definitely be starting.”

Havertz has scored once for his country in seven appearances. Werner, meanwhile, has 12 goals in 31 games for Germany.