Timo Werner says yes to Liverpool as two reasons are listed for move

Timo Werner has reportedly given Liverpool his word that he will make a summer move to Anfield – and has two major factors pulling him towards Merseyside.

Werner is wanted by big clubs across Europe after banging in 27 goals in 36 games in all competitions so far this season, with the Reds known to be among the favourites to get a deal done.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the 24-year-old and wants to add to him to his already prolific attacking rotation at Anfield.

However, the Reds are doing battle with the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan to land a player who has a €60million (£52m) release clause.

Jamie Carragher last week raised concerns concerns why he feared a deal for Werner would be off for Liverpool, highlighting the financial squeeze being placed on the game due to its current inactivity.

However, those hopes did take something of an upturn again when the Reds were given a 65% chance of securing Werner’s transfer this summer.

And those hopes of signing Werner have been given further lift-off after Bleacher Report football insider, Dean Jones, claimed Werner had already agreed to join the Reds.

“Everything I’m hearing is that this will happen,” Jones said in a question and answer session with fans.

“The only confusion comes with this pause in activity and how hard it is to negotiate and have discussions right now because of the travel ban.”

Jones also admits that while other clubs are in the running to sign Werner, the striker has already told Liverpool he intends to join them with two factors appealing to him.

“I’m told Werner is desperate to play in the Premier League,” Jones added.

“I know he’s linked with a lot of English clubs, but if he’s going to come he has to go to a team that’s really challenging.

“Plus there’s the lure of Klopp, so that make Liverpool his top destination.

“If he leaves Leipzig, which is looking likely, it’s his only real landing spot.”

And the news gets better for Liverpool, with Leipzig seemingly planning for life after Werner by closing on a deal for his replacement – and it’s a player familiar to Reds supporters: Werner Bremen forward Milot Rashica.

Reports over the weekend claimed Leipzig were ‘confident’ of securing his signature after expressing their willingness to meet the £33m (€38m) release clause in his Bremen contract.

Aldridge excited to see Werner play for Liverpool

One man who can’t wait to see the Germany striker in a Liverpool shirt is former Reds favourite John Aldridge, who claimed Werner suited Klopp’s side perfectly.

“I have to say Timo Werner is the one who excites me the most when it comes to the potential targets who could be coming in,” Aldridge told Liverpool Echo.

“He looks to have all the attributes you would want from a striker in a Jurgen Klopp team and all the noises coming out of his camp seem to indicate that he would really like to play for Liverpool.

“And because of those going out of the club and off the wage bill, we will have money to balance the books.

“So if Liverpool go out and spend £60+ million I’ve got no problem with that because it’s money generated through player sales and obviously from being successful on the pitch as well.”

In other Liverpool news, these comments made by Sadio Mane show exactly why supporters should treat claims the Senegal forward feels bitter towards Klopp must be taken with a pinch of salt.