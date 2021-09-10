Bayern Munich could see a stumbling block emerge to their hopes of bringing Chelsea striker Timo Werner back to the Bundesliga in 2022.

Chelsea landed the Germany international for £45million from RB Leipzig last summer, with Werner having notched 28 goals in 34 games for the Bundesliga side in 2019-20. However, things have not gone so well at Stamford Bridge, with the forward scoring just six goals in 37 Premier League appearances last term.

Reports suggest the player is currently considering two options regarding his future. He will either stay in west London in the hope that he can rediscover his best form, or head back to his homeland – with Bayern major suitors.

As has been reported by Sport1, the reigning German champions are interested in a deal. However, it remains to be seen at this point if that is a legitimate option.

Werner’s current €15m-a-year wage packet cannot be ignored with any move in mind. That sort of salary could be insurmountable for the Bavarian side.

Ones To Watch - Chelsea We select the Chelsea player we think you should keep a close eye on this season.

The 25-year-old’s confidence has taken a big hit since his arrival in England. While he did score three goals in as many games in World Cup qualifying for Germany over the past week or so, he also had another glaring open-goal miss – something that has become a staple of his game.

Werner has big decision to make

It would appear that if Werner does decide to head back to Germany then he will have to take a pay cut to do so.

From Chelsea’s point of view, with Romelu Lukaku now on board again, filling Werner’s place in the team would not be an issue.

Thomas Tuchel has a number of attacking options he could use in his front three ahead of the German.

READ MORE: Chelsea star told he ‘doesn’t understand the game’ and ‘irritates teammates’