Liverpool’s prospects of signing Timo Werner have received a significant lift after a source in Germany claimed Jurgen Klopp was intent on making the €60m transfer happen this summer.

Werner has been in outstanding form RB Leipzig this term, having scored 20 goals and six assists while appearing in every league game this season.

Such form has helped his side to mount a charge for the Bundesliga title, while Werner’s tally for the season stands at 25 goals in 30 appearances.

The striker, 23, has been on Liverpool’s radar for the last three seasons and with a €60m exit clause due to kick-in at the end of the season, he very much remains a player of interest for Klopp.

Rumours about Werner moving to Anfield at the end of the season have intensified in recent weeks with the player dropping a significant hint just last month that he foresees a future for himself in the Premier League.

“The Premier League is certainly the most interesting league, you have to say,” he told Bild. “There is a certain flair to watching the English league and playing there.”

Now those suggestions have been upped a notch after Bild reporter Christian Falk insisted Klopp has a genuine interest in signing the striker for Liverpool this summer and was keen to trigger the £50.5million fee needed to bring Werner to Anfield.

Falk claims Klopp [via This is Anfield] sees Werner as “perfectly complementing” his current attack, and that his capture would be something of a “modern-day bargain”.

Reports earlier this year claimed Werner had snubbed a move to Anfield in summer 2019 due to fears over his playing time and playing second fiddle to the established front trio of Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

But amid rumours that Firmino has been targeted by Bayern Munich this summer in a £75million swoop, together with the fact that Liverpool face losing both Salah and Mane for around a month in 2021 due to the African Cup of Nations being moved back into a mid-season tournament.

Talk of Werner’s move to Anfield will no doubt delight Naby Keita, who has made clear his wishes to see his former Leipzig teammate join him at Anfield.

Speaking last year, the Guinean midfielder said: “We played very well together in Leipzig, and he was one of my best friends there.

“It’s clear: if he’ll be on the move, I’ll ask Timo to join us here at Liverpool.”

Philippe Coutinho, meanwhile, insists he is not surprised by the progress the Reds have made since his departure but is adamant he has “no regrets” at his decision to quit Anfield.