Liverpool target Timo Werner is reportedly ready to make a huge sacrifice in his bid to join Jurgen Klopp’s men in January.

Reds boss Klopp has been chasing the RB Leipzig star for some time, although Manchester United have since emerged as major rivals to land the 23-year-old ahead of their bitter rivals.

But despite Liverpool’s stunning start to the new season, Klopp is refusing to rest on his laurels and wants to add to his squad in the new year to maintain their impressive title push.

And according to Bleacher Report, Werner would have to agree to initially being a back-up to Liverpool’s famed front three, something that reports claim he is happy to do.

Roberto Firmino occupies Werner’s preferred central role and has proven to be a pivotal part of their attacking arsenal, while Mo Salah and Sadio Mane continue to flourish in the wider positions.

And it’s in those wide spots that Werner may have to initially look to impress, although moving to Anfield could affect his chances of making the Germany squad for Euro 2020.

A switch to Old Trafford may prove more fruitful, but it is thought that Werner would prefer to play under fellow countryman Klopp and is more of a fan of Liverpool’s style of play over United’s.

Read more: Harry Wilson says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played a part in his impressive Bournemouth form by boosting his confidence with text messages.