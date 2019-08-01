Timo Werner told why Liverpool transfer would be career mistake

Timo Werner has been warned that a move to Liverpool this summer could potentially undermine his development.

The warning comes from ESPN pundit and former goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, who feels the RB Leipzig striker – frequently mentioned as a target for Jurgen Klopp – would struggle to force his way into the side and would spend long periods on their bench.

Werner has bagged 50 goals in 93 Bundesliga appearances since joining Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016 – but Hislop feels that development could be shunted if he made the move to Anfield.

The 23-year-old already has 25 caps for Germany with 10 goals to establish himself as an important member of Die Mannschaft’s squad and while he can understand Liverpool’s interest in the player, he says the move would do the player himself few favours.

“This makes sense from a Liverpool perspective,” Hislop told ESPN FC.

“But if I’m Timo Werner, last year of my contract or not, I think I’m starting somewhere.

“And I don’t see Timo Werner getting into Liverpool’s front three anytime soon.

“So from the club’s perspective, yes, but from the player’s perspective, it doesn’t make an awful lot of sense. Given how sturdy and steady that front three has been, I don’t see him pulling up any trees there.”

Red Bull CEO Dietrich Mateschitz has warned suitors Bayern Munich and Liverpool that Werner will not come cheap this summer amid reports the Bundesliga side have stuck a £50m asking price on his head.

