Liverpool’s chances of signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer could be thrown into disarray, according to Jamie Carragher.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Werner in recent months, with reports suggesting that he has a release clause in his contract that expires this month.

Indeed, Werner has made no attempts to shy away from the speculation, first revealing his admiration for the European champions before admitting that the Premier League could be an ideal next destination.

However, reports in Spain claimed Inter Milan have also made an 11th-hour to beat Liverpool to his signature, with Antonio Conte’s side on the lookout for an attacker to replace Lautaro Martinez, who appears destined to join Barcelona.

As per Sport, however, Inter had been told that Werner was ‘already very close’ to joining Liverpool and that they had little chance of nipping in ahead of the reigning European champions to sign him.

It all adds up to the growing feeling in the game Werner – who has scored 27 times in 36 matches this season – will be Anfield bound as soon as the transfer window opens.

However, Carragher believes that the financial squeeze placed on football due to its current inactivity will seriously impact on the transfer market this summer and we’ll likely find many of the top players – previously linked with moves elsewhere – forced to stay at existing clubs and to honour contracts.

“Timo Werner to Liverpool?” questioned Carragher during an Instagram Live Q&A.

“It looked nailed on before the situation we’re in now so it may affect transfers this summer.

“It may have to be put on the back burner, maybe for the following summer.”

Those comments would appear to echo those made over the weekend by Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, who has moved to quell the suggestions and has even claimed the striker has not even asked to leave the Bundesliga side.

“I’m deeply relaxed about Werner,” he told Sky Sports Germany.

“He hasn’t signalled yet that he wants to leave beyond this season, and he doesn’t have to. He has a contract until 2023.”

As well as Liverpool, Manchester United and Inter Milan, Werner has also been strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich and former Premier League star Dimitar Berbatov can foresee Werner staying in the Bundesliga.

Berbatov said: “There have been reports about Bayern Munich’s interest in Timo Werner, and having played in the Bundesliga, Munich are up their with the biggest names like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus and so on.

“Every season they are up there in the Champions League and they have been dominant in Germany.

“To be honest, it looks like a sensible move for Werner, he knows the league, they know him there, he can get used to his surroundings a lot easier.

“The only thing for me that I may question is if he goes there he will have a lot of competition to face in Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and potentially Leroy Sane, who they are also linked with, so there are a lot of similarities for one or two positions.

“But, like I said, it makes more sense for him to go there than move to England where it will probably take him a bit more time to adjust to things.”

