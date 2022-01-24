Timothy Castagne is being targeted by Inter Milan if they can agree the terms of a transfer with Leicester City, according to reports in Italy.

Leicester signed Castagne in September 2020, from Serie A side Atalanta. He made 27 league appearances in his last season in Italy, and the same number in his debut campaign in England.

This term, he already has 16 Premier League appearances to his name, but he is currently out with a thigh injury. It is unlikely he will be in action again for a couple of months.

When he returns, it remains to be seen what kit he will be wearing. According to FCInterNews, the Serie A champions have him on their transfer agenda.

Inter want to sign a new wing-back to provide competition for Ivan Perisic. They have identified Castagne as someone who convinces in that role.

Furthermore, the fact that he used to play in a 3-5-2 for Atalanta, the same system Inter use now, means he would adapt well to the new surroundings.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is aware of this and actually wanted to take Castagne to Lazio in a previous job.

Now, he will try to deprive Leicester of the 26-year-old so they can work together at San Siro.

To do so, though, the two clubs will need to come to an agreement over how to make the move happen. Inter want to take him on loan without a fee, whereas Leicester would require them to insert an obligation to buy.

That does not appeal to Inter, who would only want an option to buy rather than making any major commitment.

Therefore, the situation seems to be at a stalemate for the time being.

Inter eye another Prem star as Castagne alternative

Since that report, another has emerged suggesting Inter could switch their focus to another Premier League player.

L’Interista claim Alex Telles of Manchester United has become of interest to Inzaghi’s side.

Telles actually has history with Inter, whom he spent the 2015-16 season on loan at from Galatasaray. Now, they are looking into a reunion.

The report suggests that Telles has been offered to Inter, despite recently regaining a role of prominence at Old Trafford.

Once again, the two clubs have differing stances on the transfer. Inter again would prefer a loan, while Man Utd would only sanction an exit for at least €15m up front, L’Interista predict.

Still, it seems unlikely they would agree to the move after restoring Telles to a starting role recently.

Therefore, Inter may have to keep their options open if they miss out on Castagne or Telles.

