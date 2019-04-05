Tired Liverpool star needs dropping; opinion split on keeping Man Utd ace

Liverpool fans are calling for a tired star to be dropped against Southampton, while Man Utd readers are torn over the future of a midfield ace – all in our forum.

Very nervous about this game I have to say

I see Neville, le tisser and Nicholas all expect us to drop points here.

Southampton concede chances so we have to take them.

Their danger is ward prowse from set plays and Redmond running at us.

Fabhino is a must. Winji legs seek to be gone recently. He’s gone off the boil.

Lalanna maybe in there for a bit of creativity.

Every game is absolutely huge now.

In the last two games we have got the 1st goal and missed chances to kill the game when well on top. We need to start killing games.

Sean the sailor

I agree Sean. I’d like to see us starting to kill games off in the first half. If we score 2 goals first half the high liklihood is we go on to win the game.

This then allows us to rest certain players and also to give fringe players much needed game time.

It of course takes the pressure off during the game.

As I said in another thread it’s not just who we play but when we play them. A series of results went Southamptons way last night. They now then need to take something from this game to solidify that advantage.

Ultimately as long as we come away with the win (injury free) I’ll be happy.

gingerlfc

It will be a big psychological test, Friday night, first game of the weekend, televised. The pressure is really on now.

A potential banana skin maybe, but I just think our lads are too good and will want it more.

jc

What we need most of all tomorrow is a decisive win, ideally sealed in the first half. No drama or silly mistakes this time.

We definitely have the quality to do this, so it is up to the boys to fulfill their potential tomorrow.

And hopefully our ex-Southampton players will be the key here

Songman

Songman, ye I know what you mean mate but I’m kind of basing my opinion on how I feel

Had a really good feeling about Sunday even at 1-1.

This is a tricky game but if we bring our A game we will win.

Also when we go 1-0 up and miss a few chances , we seen to take our foot off the gas and let the opposition back into the game

Spurs should have hammered these. We need to take our chances

Sean the sailor

I’m not a fan of signing players at 29 but I’m happy to retain them if they still offer a service. Buying a new players is always a gamble, they have to adapt to new surroundings and could fail. Whereas with an existing player you know what you’re getting and there’s no transfer fee.

Herrara may be 29 but letting him go for free is criminal.

You can also understand the £200k demand. If Utd are willing to pay a player (Sanchez) £500k a week before he’s even put on a Utd shirt, then demanding 40% of that when you have proven yourself isn’t being cheeky is it.

Also, many of you don’t rate Herrera, yet one of the richest clubs in the world want him at their club. What does that say?

Also, it’s scary how the club have given contracts to the so called deadwood yet are failing to secure contracts for our better players. Heads need to roll!

Manthistle

After Depay,ADM,Falcao,Sanchez,Pogba, & a few more,I agree about not wanting to spend heavily on a single player.On one hand you have to invest every window to keep up,on the other hand ……

redblood

Manthistle – the difference is the better players want better deals but the deadwood know they can’t get a better deal elsewhere so are happy to accept whatever the club offers.

MacGuffin

@manny – I think you’ll find PSG’s interest in Herrera is every bit as much to do with him being available on a ‘free’ than it is to do with the ‘talents’ of the player.

The FFP wolves are circling and they may even be forced to let Neymar go to be compliant, plus they are losing Rabiot for nothing and probably feel that Herrera can be a decent squad player for them. He certainly won’t be first choice every week for certain.

If they had to pay decent money to buy him I doubt they would touch him with a 50 foot barge pole, simple as that.

Blacky

@blacky – what’s the point of letting go of Rabiot on a free then? Surely they would retain his services given that he is (supposedly) on a much lower wage than Herrera will potentially be at the club?

I think PSG see what a few United fans do and that is that Herrera is actually a pretty decent player (especially since Ole became manager) and that he will excel in an attacking-minded team.

Manthistle hit the nail on the head with “it’s scary how the club have given contracts to the so called deadwood yet are failing to secure contracts for our better players.” – Herrera is not world class by any stretch of the imagination but he is still much better than quite a good portion of our current squad (better than Fred, McTominay and Pereira for sure and also Matic I’d say myself) so it’s really stretching to try and find a silver lining about him potentially leaving for free in the summer.

Cheers

Sympathy for the Devils

@Sympathy-But just because Herrera is better than them 3 mentioned [in your opinion],it shouldnt mean we should be content with having them players playing for United-unless we are happy to become the next Arsenal.Matic,Mata and Herrera shouldnt be anywhere near a team hoping to challenge for major titles,period!

The only thing p****** me off is the fact we buy expensive players and then sell them cheaply/let them leave on a free.The issue with Rabiot is seems is more to do with his behaviour.

redblood