Leicester City are considering making a move for former title winning hero Danny Drinkwater from Chelsea, according to The Independent.

The midfielder was a prominent figure in the Premier League winning side two years ago alongside N’Golo Kante.

His form in the title-winning season prompted Drinkwater to receive his first England call-up but since his international appearances have been few and far between.

Drinkwater followed ex-team-mate Kante to Chelsea in a £35million deadline-day deal last season but has only managed 12 appearances.

With the arrival of Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge this summer, Sarri is looking to implement his style of play on the team, especially in the midfield.

This has seen the arrival of Jorginho at the bridge from Napoli for €60million on a five-year deal.

Chelsea’s transfer business doesn’t seem to be finished yet with strong reports of them signing Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid.

With Sarri wanting new midfield options it’s led to fringe players looking for first team football elsewhere including Tiémoué Bakayoko who is being linked with a move to AC Milan.

The potential lack of first team opportunities for Drinkwater under Sarri at Chelsea has prompted a move back to Leicester City to be on the cards.

